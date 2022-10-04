ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Up 8.4%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.77. 5,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,262,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.
ESS Tech Stock Up 11.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $754.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
