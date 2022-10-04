ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Up 8.4%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.77. 5,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,262,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $754.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.