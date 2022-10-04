Ergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Ergo has a total market cap of $168.57 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00013727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00273760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00722036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00599510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00242241 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,571,185 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

