Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

