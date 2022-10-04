Equalizer (EQZ) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Equalizer is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

