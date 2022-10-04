EOSDT Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,735.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004466 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $72,735.00 and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,338 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

