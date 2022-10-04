Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 405,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
Enzo Biochem stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,515. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem
In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.