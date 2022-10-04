Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 405,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Enzo Biochem stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,515. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

