Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.