Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

ENTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTF. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,115,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 242.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,001,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

