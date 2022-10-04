Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,974 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Entegris worth $50,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Entegris by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,366. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

