Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 609,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 116,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,986. The company has a market cap of $526.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

