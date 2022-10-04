Ennis, Inc. (EBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ennis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

