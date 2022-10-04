Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

ENR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Energizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

