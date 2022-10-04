Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,398 ($16.89) and last traded at GBX 1,391 ($16.81). 328,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 343,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($16.12).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Energean Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,151.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.94.

Energean Dividend Announcement

About Energean

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38,888.89%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

