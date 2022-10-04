Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $585.25

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 585.25 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 1,611 ($19.47), with a volume of 376593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,583 ($19.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,688.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,790.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,524.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.44%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.