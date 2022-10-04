Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,574. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

