Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

