Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.59.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

