Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.