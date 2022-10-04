Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,122 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,430. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

