Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 275,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 206,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,661. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

