Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 27,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NYSE BG traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. 32,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,508. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

