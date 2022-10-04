Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 598 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 62.4% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 128,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.5% in the second quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.79. 548,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

