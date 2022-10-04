Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.91. 79,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

