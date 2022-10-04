Element Wealth LLC Sells 442 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

