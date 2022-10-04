Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.79 million and approximately $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,870,654 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

