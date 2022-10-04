Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 16.4% in September

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

ESLT traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.15. 19,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

