Elbit Systems Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.66. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $142.20 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

