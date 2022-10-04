Einsteinium 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,238.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00273411 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016732 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,885,711 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

