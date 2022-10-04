EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE EGGF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.77. 14,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

