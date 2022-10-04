Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,181. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

