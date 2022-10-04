Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lowered by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

ETN opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

