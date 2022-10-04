E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 15,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,100.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $352,045 over the last ninety days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 469,857 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in E2open Parent by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 1,312,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after buying an additional 882,013 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 24,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,461. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.