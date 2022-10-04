E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 227,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 34,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,365. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

