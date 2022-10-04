Dynacor Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 7.4 %

DNG stock opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

