DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

