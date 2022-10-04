DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 4.0 %
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
