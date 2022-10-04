Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $82,685.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,267 shares of company stock worth $2,859,678 over the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $191.82.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

