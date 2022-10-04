Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ducommun Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DCO traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $514.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

