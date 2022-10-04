Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

