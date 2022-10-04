Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

