DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. 150,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

