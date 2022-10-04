DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $1 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 593,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 93,689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,851 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 339,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 1,215,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,582,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

