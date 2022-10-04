DT Investment Partners LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 349,283 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

