DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 851,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 137,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

