DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of VB traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.14. 5,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,779. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.