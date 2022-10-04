DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 246 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.02. 232,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

