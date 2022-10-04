DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 133 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,077.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.82. 79,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

