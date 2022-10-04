DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10.20 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DS Smith Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 264.10 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.16. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 243.66 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 406.60 ($4.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DS Smith

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). Also, insider Alan Johnson acquired 12,596 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DS Smith

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

