DPRating (RATING) One Day Volume Hits $33,576.00

DPRating (RATING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $33,576.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DPRating Profile

DPRating was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com/pc_EN.html. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results.Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

