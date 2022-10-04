Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DOUG traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.20. 6,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,916. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 3.97 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.62.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

In other Douglas Elliman news, insider Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.55 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,670,224.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $133,795. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

