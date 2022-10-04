DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.