DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.